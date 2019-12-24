PGI Satellite Centre for Ferozepur: Union Health Minister credits Sukhbir Singh Badal, Congress says UPA govt approved project

Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Dr Harsh Vardhan, and SAD president Sukhbir Badal at the inauguration of OPD services of AIIMS, Bathinda. (Express photo: Gurmeet Singh) Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Dr Harsh Vardhan, and SAD president Sukhbir Badal at the inauguration of OPD services of AIIMS, Bathinda. (Express photo: Gurmeet Singh)

A credit was broke out between Congress and the Akali Dal Monday, hours after Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan announced a Rs 450-crore PGI Satellite Centre for Ferozepur. While announcing the project, the Union Health Minister said that it was done at a request made by Ferozepur MP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal who stressed upon the urgent need to augment health services in the border belt.

Congress, meanwhile, was quick to refute the claim by saying that the project was approved by PM Manmohan Singh’s government in 2012-13. Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu told The Indian Express that the then SAD-BJP ruled state government had not provided land for the project at that time.

“Now our government (Congress-ruled state government ) has provided land for this project and hence the money has to be released by Centre as it is a policy matter. It is a project that was given a go-ahead by Dr Manmohan Singh. But opposition parties always run to take credit. However, in the present case, the records speak for themselves.”

Ferozepur MLA Parminder Singh Pinki said,”Over 7-8 visits have also been made by PGI officials after allotment of land. After Dr Manmohan Singh had approved this project in 2012-13, Akali government had not provided land for this project. Later, they provided 10 acres near railway station but it was not fit for a satellite centre as for satellite centre land should be on a highway. Now we have got 27 acres land near circuit house on Ludhiana- Ferozepur highway and its construction work will begin in January, 2020.”

Pinki added, “If Ferozepur MP Sukhbir Singh Badal is making extra efforts for the early commencement of this project.. it is more than a welcome step as after all this development work will benefit the people of area. I request him to get it converted into another AIIMS centre, if he is making efforts for the welfare of people.”

He added,”Now apart from satellite centre, we are also making a medical college and a nursing college as well on the same 27 acres of land.”

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Sidhu added,”One Medical college had also been approved in Mohali in 2013, but again the then Akali-BJP ruled state government did not provide land for the project so as to scuttle the project. But now land has been provided for this medical college in Mohali and its work will also start soon. Hence, there is no point in them (SAD-BJP) taking credit after creating hurdles and delaying the projects.”

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister said that the PGI Satellite Centre was the need of the hour as people had to travel to Chandigarh for specialised health treatment. Dr Harsh Vardhan assured work on the PGI Satellite Centre project would start soon and said he would come to Ferozepur to lay the foundation stone of the project. The Union Minister assured that the people of the border areas would be able to avail advanced medical care at the earliest.

