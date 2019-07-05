PG medical student ends life in Nagpur

A POST-GRADUATE student and resident doctor at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College (IGGMC) here committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room on Friday morning.

Manyukumar Vaidya, hailing from Byadagi village in Dharwad district of Karnataka, had got admission to Gynaecology Department and had joined the college on May 2.

Reason for suicide is not known since no suicide note found anywhere. “He had only sent a message to his brother on mobile phone that he was going to end his life,” said Police Inspector Ajay Malviya of Tahsil police station.

Vaidya was said to be a sensitive person and also composed poetry, his Facebook page reveals. Fellow students said he had a lot of problem in communicating with patients since he didn’t know Marathi or Hindi and he would often cite that as cause of stress. They also said long hours of duty were also causing stress to him.

Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors Nagpur unit President Virendra Kadam said, “it is possible that he may have felt work stress since first year PG is generally stressful for all due to 24-hour duty but he hadn’t confided about it with anyone. If there was any personal reason behind his suicide, that will be known only in the inquiry. His parents and brother will be reaching later tonite. Maybe, they will have something to share.”

IGGMC Dean Ajay Keoliaya said, “he had recently joined and may have felt work stress. The resident doctors have to be around for 24 hours. But all that will be known in the investigations.”