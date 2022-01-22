PG admissions unlikely in common test for central universities

The proposed common entrance test (CET) for central universities, which the University Grants Commission (UGC) plans to hold from the next academic year, is not likely to have admissions to postgraduate courses under its ambit for now.

The test is likely to be held twice a year, sources privy to the discussions held by the Education Ministry with vice-chancellors of central universities on Thursdays, said.

It is learnt that the universities are not inclined to adopt a centralised admission process, like in the case of JEE Mains and Advanced for engineering courses.

In the next academic year, admission to undergraduate courses is likely to be individually controlled by universities based on scores obtained by candidates in the entrance. Sources said various aspects of the proposed test came up during Thursday’s discussion, but the modalities have not been finalised yet.

The report of a committee set up by UGC in December 2020 under Central University of Punjab Vice-Chancellor, R P Tiwari, which had provided an outline of the test, will be revised accordingly.

“The test will be computer-based in all likelihood, and likely to be held twice a year. But we have not received consent from all central universities yet on whether they want to adopt CU-CET,” an official said on the condition of anonymity.

National Education Policy-2020 evisages a common entrance test to be held by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

In December 2020, the Tiwari committee set up by UGC had suggested that CU-CET be rolled out from 2021-22 academic session, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced UGC to shelve the plan. The plan to implement it from the 2022-23 session surfaced after UGC wrote to V-Cs of central universities on November 26, 2021, to make preparations to hold the test.