West Bengal Police denies permission to PFA’s anti-CAA rally

Citizenship Act has triggered protests across the country. Citizenship Act has triggered protests across the country.

The West Bengal Police on Friday denied permission to Popular Front of India (PFI), a radical Islamic outfit, for its anti-citizenship act rally scheduled on January 5 in Murshidabad district.

“They (PFI) had applied for permission to hold a rally in Murshidabad district on January 5. However, we haven’t given them approval,” news agency PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

Following this, the Kerala-based organisation has decided to defer its meeting “for the time being”, PFI West Bengal general secretary Manirul Sheikh said.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Abu Taher Khan lodged a complaint against PFI for including his name in the list of speakers for the rally, without taking his consent.

“Neither has somebody called me, nor extended any invite for the rally. I have neither received any invitation from PFI nor have I given consent to be present in any such programme. If the outfit is using my name without my consent, it is unethical,” he had said earlier.

The Uttar Pradesh government has recently written to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking for a ban on the outfit for its alleged involvement in violence across the state during anti-CAA protests.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd