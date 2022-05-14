PFI floated firm in Munnar to fund radical acts: ED

Leaders of the Popular Front of India (PFI) had floated a company in Munnar, Kerala, to launder money collected abroad and fund “radical activities” of the organisation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has told a court in Lucknow.

It has also claimed links of these leaders with an alleged “terror group” that the PFI was forming.

The agency has filed a prosecution complaint (equivalent to a chargesheet) against two PFI leaders identified as Abdul Razaq Peediyakkal alias Abdul Razak BP and Asharaf Khadir alias Ashraf MK. Both are office-bearers of PFI and based in Kerala.

According to the prosecution complaint, the duo “in association with other PFI leaders and members associated with overseas entities, were developing a residential project — Munnar Villa Vista Project (MVVP) at Munnar — with a motive to launder money collected from foreign countries as well as within the country and to generate funds for PFI to finance its radical activities”.

According to the ED, the two are also linked with the transfer of Rs 3.5 lakh (from August 2018 to January 2021) to PFI member Anshad Badharudeen who was arrested by the UP Police Anti-Terrorism Squad last year, along with PFI member Firoz Khan. The police had recovered improvised explosive devices, one 32 bore pistol and seven live cartridges from their possession.

“As per the FIR, as part of criminal conspiracy, some PFI members were planning to form a terrorist gang and were collecting deadly weapons and explosive devices to simultaneously launch attacks on many important and sensitive places and personalities in UP with an intent to challenge the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation and to disturb communal harmony,” the ED said.

According to the ED’s prosecution complaint, Abdul Razak BP, a long-time member of PFI and its related entities, who also served as PFI divisional president for Perumpadappu, Malappuram, Kerala, was a key representative of the organisation in Gulf countries and was actively involved and instrumental in the fund raising activities of PFI in India and abroad.

The agency has alleged that Razak transferred around Rs 34 lakh from the UAE to Rehab India Foundation (RIF) – a front organisation of PFI. Similarly, he transferred Rs 2 lakh to M K Faizy – president of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) – political front of PFI,

the agency has alleged.

“Investigation also revealed that he was involved in raising/collecting funds abroad and he transferred around Rs 19 crore to India through underground/illegal channels,” ED said.

On Ashraf MK, member of PFI Kerala State Executive Council (previously PFI president of Ernakulam district), the ED has said he, too, was involved in the funding of PFI as well as the related entities.

“He was the owner of Darbar restaurant in Abu Dhabi, which served as a money laundering front of PFI. However, to conceal the laundering of proceeds of crime through Darbar restaurant, he did not disclose the fact of ownership of Darbar restaurant before the government authorities. Abdul Razak BP was involved with him in carrying out the money laundering activities of PFI and related entities through Darbar restaurant,” the ED has said.