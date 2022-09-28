PFI ban: Congress underlines its opposition to all forms of communalism; some leaders seek ban on RSS too

Reacting to the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates, the Congress on Wednesday – without mentioning the outfit or the ban – officially said the party has always been and will continue to be against all forms and types of communalism whether it pertains to the majority community or minorities.

The official position of the party, made clear by AICC general secretary in charge of communication Jairam Ramesh, came even as some party leaders went public demanding a similar ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and action against organisations close to it.

Steering clear of mentioning the PFI or the RSS, Ramesh said, “The Congress Party has always been and will continue to be against ALL forms and types of communalism–majority, minority makes no difference.” He said the “Congress’s policy has always been to fight uncompromisingly all ideologies and institutions that abuse religion for polarising our society, that misuse religion to spread prejudice, hate, bigotry and violence.”

“This fight is of utmost priority to preserve, protect and celebrate the secular and composite construct of our society and nationhood,” he added.

In a Twitter post, senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, “The belated action of the PFI ban is a step in the right direction after prolonged vacillation. When will the BJP Government act against “the other side of same coin” organizations close to BJP-RSS? Communalism and hate in all forms is harmful to societal fabric and must be curbed.”

In Kerala, Lok Sabha MP and the party’s chief whip in the House Kodikunnil Suresh demanded a similar ban on the RSS. Senior Congress leader A K Antony said in Delhi that a ban on the outfit is not a solution to the issue.

Congress legislator and Opposition leader in Kerala V D Satheesan welcomed the ban. “The Congress is against both minority fundamentalism and majority fundamentalism. We are against any organisation that spreads hatred. At the same time, it is not possible to restrain organisations such as the PFI through a mere ban,” he said.