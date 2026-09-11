Pezeshkian arrives today, will meet Modi ahead of Summit

Iran and UAE differ on diplomatic language in Delhi declaration

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
3 min readNew DelhiSep 11, 2026 03:37 AM IST
Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Modi meet, Masoud Pezeshkian Modi meet, Brics, BRICS meet, BRICS summit, BRICS countries, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian brics, Masoud Pezeshkian brics, Narendra Modi, Indian express news, current affairsModi and Pezeshkian had met just 10 days ago, on August 31 (for the first time since the war in West Asia began), in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders’ summit. (AP)
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Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian will be coming to New Delhi to attend the BRICS Leaders’ Summit — in what would be his first visit to India as the President. He will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening.

This will be the first visit by an Iranian President in more than eight years, since President Hassan Rouhani visited India in February 2018.

Pezeshkian’s visit comes at a time when Iran is fighting a war with the US and Israel. In the last six months, Iran has survived the war, but has suffered in the process.

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The visit is also significant since Iran and the UAE have not yet been able to arrive at a common position on the diplomatic language for the BRICS Delhi Declaration.  BRICS Sherpas — the seniormost negotiators — from India, Russia, Brazil and Egypt are trying hard to convince both UAE and Iran to reach a consensus.

Modi and Pezeshkian had met just 10 days ago, on August 31 (for the first time since the war in West Asia began), in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders’ summit. Modi and Pezeshkian have had at least two telephone conversations in the last six months.

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At that meeting, Modi had expressed “concern at the escalation of tensions” in the region and reiterated that all issues must be resolved through “dialogue and diplomacy”.

Pezeshkian, had in turn, asked Modi to “use India’s extensive contacts with various parties to help them move away from the path of war and bloodshed and return to the path of dialogue and agreement”. He had cited India’s “important position and capacities” in the region and the world, as well as the deep historical and cultural ties between the two countries.

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Modi had reiterated the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, and had called for safeguarding the freedom of navigation and commerce – so that civilians and civilian infrastructure, including commercial shipping and seafarers, are not harmed. Delhi has been concerned about the attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, and that is expected to be flagged again. The meeting is going to take place in the backdrop of fresh fighting between US and Iran, after weeks of the fragile ceasefire holding.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
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Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 27 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting and writing explainers and analysis on foreign affairs for about 19 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He won the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award, 2023, for the second time for his reporting of the Oct 7 attacks on Israel and the war in Gaza. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

 

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