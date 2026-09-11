Pezeshkian arrives today, will meet Modi ahead of Summit

Modi and Pezeshkian had met just 10 days ago, on August 31 (for the first time since the war in West Asia began), in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders’ summit. (AP)

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian will be coming to New Delhi to attend the BRICS Leaders’ Summit — in what would be his first visit to India as the President. He will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening.

This will be the first visit by an Iranian President in more than eight years, since President Hassan Rouhani visited India in February 2018.

Pezeshkian’s visit comes at a time when Iran is fighting a war with the US and Israel. In the last six months, Iran has survived the war, but has suffered in the process.

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The visit is also significant since Iran and the UAE have not yet been able to arrive at a common position on the diplomatic language for the BRICS Delhi Declaration. BRICS Sherpas — the seniormost negotiators — from India, Russia, Brazil and Egypt are trying hard to convince both UAE and Iran to reach a consensus.