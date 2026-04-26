‘Panic buying’ forces hundreds of petrol pumps to shut in Andhra, CM Naidu orders action

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed district authorities to take action to prevent panic buying of fuel in several cities and towns, which has led to the closure of over 400 fuel outlets on Sunday.

The Chief Minister directed district collectors to immediately implement an action plan to address the issue and submit a report by evening on the measures taken.

Sources said that over the weekend, there was panic buying due to alarming posts on social media that the US-Iran war would escalate, leading to a fuel shortage. Thousands of people lined up outside fuel stations at several locations, purchasing more fuel than required, officials said.