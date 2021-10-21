‘95% of people don’t need petrol’: UP Minister defends fuel price hike

Defending the fuel price hike across the country, Uttar Pradesh minister Upendra Tiwari on Thursday stated that only a handful of people use four-wheelers and need petrol. He added that 95 per cent of the people do not need petrol.

“The government has given free Covid-19 vaccines to more than 100-crore people. It has given free treatments for Covid and distributed medicines door-to-door. If you compare with other states, then the (fuel) prices haven’t been raised that much in Uttar Pradesh and the country,” Tiwari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

When asked if the freebies led to a hike in fuel prices, Tiwari said, “They haven’t been raised. As compared to the per capita income, the prices of petrol and diesel are quite low as of now.”

He added that if you compare today’s statistics with those before 2014, then the per capita income has doubled under the Yogi-Modi government. “It (per capita income) is more than twice what it was seven years before. This government has ensured a supply of petrol, diesel and electricity,” Tiwari said, while dismissing Opposition’s concern over the hike.

Prices of petrol and diesel touched new record highs on Thursday as they were hiked for the second consecutive day across the country. In the national capital, both petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 35 paise per litre.

Following the latest price revision, a litre of petrol in Lucknow is now retailing at Rs 103.52, while diesel is selling at Rs 95.72 per litre, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.