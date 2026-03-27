Petrol-Diesel Price Today March 27: Check city-wise fuel rates in Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai after excise cut

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Petrol-Diesel Price in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad: The Centre on Friday slashed excise duty on petrol from Rs 13 to Rs 3 per litre, while exempting diesel fully from the duty. The duty cuts are effective immediately, the Finance Ministry notified on Thursday.
The move comes amid concerns of supply disruptions amid the war in West Asia, which has also caused global crude prices to rise by around 50%.
However, the spike in international prices have not led to any changes in retail pump rates of the two automobile fuels, putting a strain on the finances of oil companies.
Amid reports of panic buying of petrol and diesel, and long queues are fuel pumps, coming from various parts of the country, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that rumours of a lockdown in India are “completely false”. There is “no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India,” he added.
On Thursday, the Centre assured Indian citizens that the country currently has crude oil and fuel stocks to cover 60 days of consumption. Crude oil procurement for the next two months has also been tied up, which means that the country is secure for the next few months.
It said that there is no shortage of petrol and diesel anywhere in the country, and urged citizens not to fall prey to “a deliberately mischievous, coordinated campaign of misinformation that is being carried out to spread unjustified panic”.
According to the Petroleum Ministry, steps have been taken by Oil Companies to increase credit to petrol pumps to over three days from earlier allowed 1 day in order to ensure that there is no shortage of petrol and diesel at any pump due to working capital issues of pump owners.
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