Petrol-Diesel Price Today March 27: Check city-wise fuel rates in Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai after excise cut

Petrol-Diesel Price in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad: The Centre on Friday slashed excise duty on petrol from Rs 13 to Rs 3 per litre, while exempting diesel fully from the duty. The duty cuts are effective immediately, the Finance Ministry notified on Thursday.

The move comes amid concerns of supply disruptions amid the war in West Asia, which has also caused global crude prices to rise by around 50%.

However, the spike in international prices have not led to any changes in retail pump rates of the two automobile fuels, putting a strain on the finances of oil companies.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities today:

Fuel Prices in Indian Metro Cities & State Capitals Costliest Petrol Hyderabad ₹107.50 Cheapest Petrol Chandigarh ₹94.30 Costliest Diesel Thiruvan... ₹96.48 Cities Moved Today 6 of 14 Hikes & Cuts PETROL DIESEL TODAY'S MOVERS All Price Hike Price Cut No Change Petrol — ₹/litre 1 Hyderabad ₹107.50 — 2 Thiruvananthapuram ₹107.48 +0.18 3 Patna ₹105.54 — 4 Kolkata ₹105.41 — 5 Jaipur ₹104.72 — 6 Mumbai ₹103.54 — 7 Bangalore ₹102.96 +0.04 8 Chennai ₹101.23 +0.17 9 Bhubaneswar ₹100.94 -0.22 10 Gurgaon ₹95.36 — 11 New Delhi ₹94.77 — 12 Noida ₹94.74 -0.11 13 Lucknow ₹94.69 -0.15 14 Chandigarh ₹94.30 — Diesel — ₹/litre 1 Thiruvananthapuram ₹96.48 +0.30 2 Hyderabad ₹95.70 — 3 Chennai ₹92.81 +0.20 4 Bhubaneswar ₹92.52 -0.22 5 Kolkata ₹92.02 — 6 Patna ₹91.78 — 7 Bangalore ₹90.99 — 8 Jaipur ₹90.21 — 9 Mumbai ₹90.03 — 10 Gurgaon ₹87.83 — 11 Noida ₹87.81 -0.17 12 Lucknow ₹87.81 -0.17 13 New Delhi ₹87.67 — 14 Chandigarh ₹82.45 — PRICE HIKES TODAY Thiruvananthapuram P +0.18 / D +0.30 ↑ Chennai P +0.17 / D +0.20 ↑ Bangalore P +0.04 / D — ↑ PRICE CUTS TODAY Bhubaneswar P -0.22 / D -0.22 ↓ Lucknow P -0.15 / D -0.17 ↓ Noida P -0.11 / D -0.17 ↓ NO CHANGE New Delhi · Kolkata · Mumbai · Gurgaon · Chandigarh · Hyderabad · Jaipur · Patna · Bangalore (Diesel) Source: Good Returns · Data as of March 27, 2026 · All prices in ₹/litre Express InfoGenIE

Lockdown rumours ‘completely false’; ‘no shortage of fuel’

Amid reports of panic buying of petrol and diesel, and long queues are fuel pumps, coming from various parts of the country, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that rumours of a lockdown in India are “completely false”. There is “no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India,” he added.