Centre hikes petrol, diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre each

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 3 per litre each on Friday, with oil marketing companies passing on part of the recent surge in global energy prices to consumers.
Following the revision, petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 97.77 per litre, up from Rs 94.77, while diesel has climbed to Rs 90.67 per litre from Rs 87.67, according to PTI.
Across major metros, petrol prices saw similar increases. In Kolkata, petrol is now priced at Rs 108.74 per litre, while in Mumbai it stands at Rs 106.68 and in Chennai at Rs 103.67. Diesel prices have also gone up, reaching Rs 95.13 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 93.14 in Mumbai, and Rs 95.25 in Chennai.