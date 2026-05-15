Centre hikes petrol, diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre each

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3 per litre each. (Express Photo)

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 3 per litre each on Friday, with oil marketing companies passing on part of the recent surge in global energy prices to consumers.

Following the revision, petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 97.77 per litre, up from Rs 94.77, while diesel has climbed to Rs 90.67 per litre from Rs 87.67, according to PTI.