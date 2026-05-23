Third fuel price hike in 2 weeks: Petrol price raised by 87 paise, diesel by 91 paise

Several two-wheelers queue up at an Indian Oil petrol pump amid fuel shortage and price hike concerns, in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by up to 91 paise per litre on Saturday, the third increase in less than 10 days.

Petrol price has been increased by 87 paise in Delhi from Rs 98.64 to Rs 99.51 per litre. Diesel rates have gone up by 91 paise from Rs 91.58 to Rs 92.49.