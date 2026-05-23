Third fuel price hike in 2 weeks: Petrol price raised by 87 paise, diesel by 91 paise

Prices were hiked by Rs 3 a litre on May 15, followed by a 90 paise increase on May 19.

By: PTI
1 min readMay 23, 2026 07:06 AM IST First published on: May 23, 2026 at 06:53 AM IST
Odisha fuel crisis, petrol diesel shortage Bhubaneswar, odisha Gig workers stuck in petrol pump queues, odisha Gig workers stuck in fuel stations queues, Krushna Chandra Patra, Indian Oil Corporation Odisha, Odisha private bus strike, fuel panic buying Odisha, petrol pumps out of stock, Kamal Sheel IOCL, Odisha gig worker fuel protest, State Transport Authority Odisha, Bhubaneswar traffic police, Cuttack fuel station rush, Indian Express Odisha newsSeveral two-wheelers queue up at an Indian Oil petrol pump amid fuel shortage and price hike concerns, in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by up to 91 paise per litre on Saturday, the third increase in less than 10 days.

Petrol price has been increased by 87 paise in Delhi from Rs 98.64 to Rs 99.51 per litre. Diesel rates have gone up by 91 paise from Rs 91.58 to Rs 92.49.

This is the third increase in rates since May 15, when state-owned oil companies started passing on the elevated energy prices arising from the West Asia conflict in a calibrated manner.

Prices were hiked by Rs 3 a litre on May 15, followed by a 90 paise increase on May 19. In all, rates have gone up by almost Rs 5 per litre.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 23: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments