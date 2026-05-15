Petrol-Diesel Price: How much does vehicle fuel cost in your city after the Centre’s hike? Check here

Petrol-Diesel Price Today: India woke up with a jolt on Friday morning as prices of petrol and diesel across the nation were hiked by Rs 3 per litre. The hike comes just days after the elections and the declaration of the results. Owing to the ongoing West Asia war and the consequent blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the import of oil and gas has been massively hit. Due to this, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) were dealing with heavy losses, part of which has now been offset with the hike in fuel prices.

Citizens had been bracing for an increase since Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for austerity measures such as using public transport, reducing the use of fuel, and cutting down on gold purchases for at least a year. PM Modi as well as several Chief Ministers, too, undertook a few austerity measures, such as reducing the size of their convoys.