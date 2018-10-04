Fuel price today: Petrol costs Rs 84/litre in Delhi, Rs 91.34/litre in Mumbai

Petrol price today: In Bengaluru, petrol is being sold at Rs 84.67 per litre and Rs 75.84 per litre respectively. Petrol price today: In Bengaluru, petrol is being sold at Rs 84.67 per litre and Rs 75.84 per litre respectively.

A day after it remain unchanged, fuel prices Thursday hit a new high as petrol rates increased by Rs 0.15 per litre and diesel rates increased by Rs 0.20 per litre in the national capital. While petrol is being sold at Rs 84 per litre, diesel is being sold at Rs 75.45 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol retailed at Rs 91.34 per litre (increase of Rs 0.14) and diesel at Rs 80.10 per litre (increase of Rs 0.21 per litre). In Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs 85.80 per litre and diesel at Rs 77.30 per litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel rates increased to Rs 79.79 per litre and Rs 87.33 per litre respectively. In Bengaluru, petrol is being sold at Rs 84.67 per litre and Rs 75.84 per litre respectively.

Oil prices have reached four-year peaks as the market focused on the upcoming US sanctions on Iran while shrugging off the year’s largest weekly build in US crude stockpiles. Brent eased 18 cents to $86.11 a barrel on Thursday, while US crude fell 16 cents to $76.25, news agency Reuters reported.

