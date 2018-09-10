Fuel prices set a new record: Petrol at Rs 80.73/litre in Delhi, Rs 88.12/litre in Mumbai

Petrol prices rose by Rs 0.23/litre both in the national capital (sold at Rs 80.73/litre) and Mumbai (sold at Rs 88.12/litre). Petrol prices rose by Rs 0.23/litre both in the national capital (sold at Rs 80.73/litre) and Mumbai (sold at Rs 88.12/litre).

Amid Opposition’s call for a pan-India shutdown to protest against the rising fuel rates, petrol and diesel prices set new records for the fifth consecutive day in New Delhi and Mumbai on Monday.

Petrol prices rose by Rs 0.23/litre both in the national capital (sold at Rs 80.73/litre) and Mumbai (sold at Rs 88.12/litre). Follow Bharat Bandh Live Updates here.

Diesel rates, on the other hand, registered a similar surge in both the metro cities. In Delhi, it is retailing at Rs 72.83/litre (increase by Rs 0.22/litre) and in Mumbai, it is being sold for Rs 77.32/litre (increase by Rs 0.23/litre).

Scaling up their offensive against the government on an issue that they hope will find resonance among the public ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year, a united opposition has decided to observe Bharat Bandh today.

Read | Bharat Bandh today: All you need to know

The Congress, which announced the bandh last week, claimed 21 parties, including SP, BSP, TMC, DMK and RJD, as well as several chambers of commerce and traders’ bodies, have backed its Bharat Bandh call. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made it clear that it would not join the shutdown call by the Congress, IANS reported.

Trinamool Congress said it would organise street protests but would not enforce a shutdown in West Bengal, while the BJD-led Odisha government on Saturday directed all schools to remain closed today.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd