Fuel price hike: Petrol price now Rs 78.43/litre in Delhi, Rs 86.24/litre in Mumbai

Surging continuously for the 16th consecutive day since dynamic pricing system was resumed on May 14, petrol price on Tuesday increased by 16 paise to Rs 78.43 per litre against Monday’s Rs 78.27 per litre in New Delhi and to Rs 86.24 per litre against Monday’s Rs 86.08 per litre in Mumbai. The cost of diesel has also been increased to Rs 69.31 per litre in Delhi and Rs 73.79 a litre in Mumbai.

While the price of petrol rose by 16 paise (0.2 per cent) to reach Rs 78.95 in Gurgaon, price in Faridabad also increased by 16 paise (0.2 per cent) to Rs 79.19, by 12 paise (15 per cent) to Rs 78.75 in Ghaziabad, and by 13 paise (0.17 per cent) to Rs 78.87 in Noida.

Petrol prices across the four metros have been increased by over Rs 3 per litre in the past 16 days, leading to a political slugfest. The recent rise in crude oil cost and the high excise duty levied on the particular fuel type is the reason behind the rise in petrol prices in the country. Fuel prices differ from state to state according to the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. While petrol costs Rs 81.06 in Kolkata, Chennai booths have petrol at Rs 81.43 per litre on Tuesday. It is being sold at Rs 79.71 in Bangalore, Rs 82.62 in Trivandrum, Rs 82.80 in Srinagar, Rs 80.10 in Jammu, Rs 78.58 in Shimla, Rs 83.89 in Patna, Rs 78.82 in Lucknow, Rs 81.22 in jaipur, 83.08 in Hyderabad, Rs 80.66 in Guwahati, 81.45 in Gangtok, Rs 75.43 in Chandigarh and Rs 84.06 in Bhopal.

Breaching the previous high of Rs 76.06 per litre touched in New Delhi on September 14, 2013, petrol has touched an all-time-high with this increase.

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also asked the central government to make efforts to control the rising prices of petrol and diesel. Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday acknowledged that taxes are one of the “main factors” behind high fuel prices in the country and said, “Bringing petroleum products under the goods and services tax (GST) regime is one of the long term solutions as part of the Centre’s holistic strategy to address the problem.”

Meanwhile, as the debate continues about reduction in taxes on fuel amid the surging prices, a closer look at the government data revealed that the Centre’s mop up from taxes and duties on crude oil and petroleum products more than doubled to Rs 2.73 lakh crore in 2016-17 and rose about 57 per cent to Rs 1.97 lakh crore in April-December 2017-18 from Rs 1.26 lakh crore collected in 2014-15.

