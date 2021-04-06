Petitions that led to Deshmukh ouster filed by many — from lawyer to teacher

The petitions that acted as a catalyst for the ouster of Anil Deshmukh as Home Minister of Maharashtra were filed by a varied bunch of citizens including lawyers, social activists and a teacher. (File)

One of the petitioners was Ghanshyam Upadhyay, a lawyer by profession who filed the PIL through advocate Subhash Jha seeking a High Court-monitored probe by the CBI or ED into the various ‘malpractices’ by police officers and politicians.

Another PIL was filed by a chartered accountant and teacher Mohan Prabhakar Bhide, a resident of Vile Parle, through advocate Alankar Kirpekar, seeking directions to constitute a special committee headed by a retired High Court or Supreme Court judge to investigate the allegations against Deshmukh and Singh.

Another intervention application was filed by Vinod Kumar Dubey, who claimed to be president of ‘Maharashtra Karjdar Jamindar Haq Bachav Sangharsh Samiti’, alleging that Singh had instituted PIL to exert pressure on the state government in collusion with an opposition party with an ‘ulterior motive’ and sought to intervene in Singh’s plea.

Ultimately, the HC ordered a CBI preliminary inquiry while deciding criminal writ petition filed by city-based lawyer Jaishri Laxmanrao Patil, who, along with an independent probe into allegations, had sought directions to Mumbai Police to take cognizance of a complaint filed by her at Malabar Hill Police station about corruption by Deshmukh, Singh and others and sought registration of FIR.

Patil is no stranger to taking up and intervening in sensitive cases with high political stakes, one of them being her plea in the Bombay High Court along with her husband, advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte, opposing the Maratha reservation enacted by the state government in 2018. After the HC in 2019 upheld the reservation for Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC), Patil approached the Supreme Court challenging the HC order.