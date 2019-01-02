Former union ministers seek review of Supreme Court judgment on Rafale deal

Former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court, seeking review of its December 14 judgment on the Rafale fighter jet deal. The petitioners alleged that the court relied upon “incorrect claims” made by the Centre.

This comes on a day when the Rafale issue will be discussed in the Lok Sabha after the Congress changed its stand and agreed for a discussion on the deal. Earlier, the Congress had disrupted proceedings in the Lok Sabha, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the deal.

In their review plea today, the petitioners alleged that the judgment “relied upon patently incorrect claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover” to the apex court, according to news agency PTI. They have also sought that the plea be heard in an open court.

On December 14, the apex court had dismissed all PILs alleging irregularities in the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France.

-With PTI inputs