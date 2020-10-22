Petition seeks Punjab and Haryana HC directive to crackdown on production of sub-standard alcohol

The petitioners have contended that manufacturers of alcohol in connivance with state officials sell liquor, which is sub-standard, in an illegal way. (Representational)

A petition seeking directions to Punjab to take necessary action to end manufacturing of sub-standard alcohol in the state and all over India has been filed at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The matter is yet to be heard.

In the petition filed by Jasbir Singh of Ludhiana, advocates Ferry Sofat and Ginnijeet Malhotra have contended that manufacturers of alcohol in connivance with state officials sell liquor, which is sub-standard, in an illegal way.

The petition argues that despite the fact that registration under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, is required for running a liquor business, Punjab officials have not been implementing the provisions laid down under the said Act, adding that this is the reason sub- standard liquor is being sold throughout the state.

It has been further contended that the petitioner had sent a representation dated August 17, 2020 to the state for implementing the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and for taking action against the erring officials, but till date no action has been taken by the officials against any distiller, blender or vendor of liquor for selling illicit alcohol in the state without getting any prior license under FSSAI Act.

