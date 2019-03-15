Petition wanted Indian Muslims sent to to Pakistan, Supreme Court junks it

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a petition seeking to send Muslims in India to Pakistan. The petition came up for hearing in the bench of Justice RF Nariman who lambasted the petitioner.

“Do you really want to argue this? We will hear you but we will pass strictures against you.” Justice Nariman asked the petitioner’s counsel. The petitioner responded with a “no” and the petition was dismissed, reported Bar & Bench.

Muslims make up 14.2% of the population in India which identifies itself as a secular country.

Last month, the top court issued notice on a plea seeking expunction of remarks in a Meghayala High Court judgment which read “Pakistan declared themselves as an Islamic country and India since was divided on the basis of religion should have also been declared as a Hindu country but it remained as a secular country.”

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna issued a notice to the HC registrar on the plea filed by Advocate Sona Khan and others, who contended that the judgment authored by Justice S R Sen was “legally flawed and historically misleading”.

The top court had earlier in 2017 also declined to entertain another plea seeking minority status for Hindus in seven states and one Union Territory where the community numbers have fallen according to the 2011 Census.

The petitioner had claimed that “according to 2011 Census, Hindus are in minority in Lakshadweep (2.5%), Mizoram (2.75%), Nagaland (8.75%), Meghalaya (11.53%), J&K (28.44%), Arunachal Pradesh (29%), Manipur (31.39%) and Punjab (38.40%)”. However, their minority rights were being siphoned off to the majority population because neither the Centre nor the state governments have notified Hindus as a “minority” under Section 2(c) of the National Commission for Minority Act, the petition said.