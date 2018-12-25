Petition filed in Supreme Court against MHA monitoring notification

Two lawyers moved the Supreme Court on Monday questioning the December 20 notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs authorising ten central agencies to intercept, monitor and decrypt any computer system.

The petitions, filed by advocates Manohar Lal Sharma and Amit Sahni said that the notification was “unconstitutional” and the “blanket surveillance” bad in law and prayed that they be quashed.

Though Sharma wanted the matter to be listed urgently, the apex court registry said it will come up in the normal course.

Sahni’s plea said the notification was liable to be set aside on the basis of the Supreme Court’s Right to Privacy judgement.

“The order dated December 20, 2018 is a blanket order and the same is against public at large, without any reasoning and the same is bad in law, therefore the same is liable to be set aside,” said Sahni’s plea, adding that the order was “undemocratic and an assault on fundamental rights”.

Sahni’s plea claimed that the December 20 order has “wider ramifications” and the government cannot be permitted to “abuse its power to check every citizen under the garb of the said order”.