Peter Mukerjea suffers mild heart attack, court allows treatment in private hospital

A special CBI court Monday allowed Peter Mukerjea, an accused in the 2012 Sheena Bora murder case, to undergo treatment at a private hospital of his choice in Mumbai after he suffered a mild heart attack.

Advertising

Mukerjea was taken to Sir JJ Hospital from Arthur Road Jail after he complained of chest pain on March 16. On Monday, an angiography (diagnostic procedure) revealed Mukerjea had four blockages in the three main arteries of his heart, including a 100 per cent blockage and three 90 per cent blockages.

“Based on the report, the patient has the first choice to undergo bypass surgery or angioplasty,” Dr Vishal Patil of JJ Hospital informed special CBI court judge J C Jagdale.

Mukerjea’s lawyer, Amit Ghag, made a plea before the court to shift him to a private hospital for further treatment. Ghag told the court a previous Supreme Court order allowed a prisoner to be given treatment for such an ailment in a private facility at his own cost.

Advertising

The court allowed Mukerjea to be taken to a hospital of his choice at his cost, under police escort. It said that till Mukerjea is shifted, basic treatment should continue at JJ Hospital.

Mukerjea (64) attended the trial court twice last week, including for a hearing on his bail application. During the bail hearing, Mukerjea told the court he “is old and feels that he will not survive in prison till the end of the trial”. The court is yet to take a decision on the plea.

Mukerjea was arrested in November 2015, months after his wife, Indrani, and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna were held for allegedly murdering Bora. The trial began two years ago.