Peter Mukerjea seeks permission to speak to children before he ‘dies’

Former Star India CEO Peter Mukerjea, who is facing trial in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case, told the trial court Friday that he wished to speak to his children “before I die”.

“I do not know how long I will live. I want to speak to my children… they are living abroad,” Mukerjea told the court.

On Friday, after a medical expert deposed as a prosecution witness, Mukerjea stepped into the witness box and sought permission from Special Judge J C Jagdale to speak with his children.

When the judge said that he gets to meet people in jail, Mukerjea said that they were related to the case. “For the past three years, I have not met persons who are close to my heart. I want to meet them before I die. I want to speak to them,” he said. Mukerjea’s lawyers said they will file a formal application with the request. Earlier, Mukerjea underwent a bypass surgery after he suffered a cardiac arrest at Arthur Road Jail, where he is lodged since 2015. So far, 58 witnesses have deposed in the trial.