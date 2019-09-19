Personal liberty precious to Constitution: Court after granting bail to Shabbir Ahmad Lone

Observing that “personal liberty is of precious value to our Constitution and a person should be presumed to be innocent till he is proved guilty after facing trial”, a Delhi court granted bail to Shabbir Ahmad Lone, who was accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of being involved in terrorist activity in a money laundering case.

Lone was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on July 27, 2007. He was accused of being a member of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He was sentenced by a Delhi court in 2012 to six years in prison after he was found guilty of sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act for the possession of a pistol. The court had, at the time, acquitted him under sections 121, 121-A/122 of IPC and sections 17, 18 and 20 of UAPA Act. The Special Cell had at the time claimed to have recovered $280 from Lone, following which, the ED registered a PMLA case in 2009.

While granting bail on Wednesday, Special Judge Anurag Sain noted, “Object of bail is to secure attendance of accused in the trial and bail cannot be withheld as punishment. Further, except the cases involving punishment of death or imprisonment (for) life, judicial discretion should always be exercised by the court in favour of granting bail and unless there are exceptional circumstances brought to the notice of the court which might defeat proper investigation or fair trial, the court shall not decline grant of bail.”

The court also said “there is no classification of the offences for grant of bail and there is no justification for classifying offences into different categories such as money laundering for refusal…”

The court admitted the bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with one surety. It also passed a slew of directions that Lone would not make any threat, inducement or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case, and not leave the country without permission.