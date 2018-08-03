Personal invitation, great honour: Navjot Singh Sidhu on Imran Khan’s invite

Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo) Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo)

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu said Thursday that he was keen on attending the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan as Pakistan’s Prime Minister. “It’s a personal invitation. It’s great honour. And it’s wonderful gesture… If I am allowed (by the government), I will go there as a goodwill ambassador…being instrument of God’s goodwill,” said Sidhu while addressing a press conference at Chandigarh Press Club.

Asked if he would raise the cross-border issues during his visit to Pakistan, Sidhu said, “Let me first go there. Each and every issue related to Punjab will be raised…I want to take our Chief Minister to Nankana Sahab (where first guru of the Sikhs Guru Nanak born and preached) in Pakistan to start celebrations of 550 years (of Sikhism in 2019),” said the Congress leader.

However, the Congress leader made it clear that he “would not encroach upon the view point of the Centre (regarding country’s relations with Pakistan)”. When asked whether the cricket matches between Indian and Pakistan should be allowed again, Sidhu said, “I believe sportsmen break barriers.”

In reply to a question regarding Imran Khan’s statement over Kashmir, Sidhu said, “I don’t have a different opinion than of Indian government on this issue.” Replying a separate question, the Congress leader said, “The issues are resolved with mutual dialogue.”

Talking about his relations with Imran Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician like him, Sidhu said, “We have shared a relationship since 1983 when I met him first time in Faridabad. I had heard he was a Greek god, but when I saw him I found him even ahead of Greek god. I saw him a person of pure soul… A person can trust on Imran Khan as soon as he sees him… Today, he is empowered to change the system.”

On the issue of internal fight between Aam Aadmi Party leaders in Punjab, Sidhu said that “this party” did not have any base in the state now.

