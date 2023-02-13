Amid ‘persistent’ and ‘deliberate’ disruptions, Rajya Sabha adjourned till March 13

The last day of the first part of the Budget Session of the Rajya Sabha ended early Monday, with the Opposition continuing to demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the allegations against businessman Gautam Adani. It will now resume on March 13.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he was constrained to adjourn the proceedings due to “persistent” and “deliberate” disruptions. With Opposition MPs sloganeering and standing in the well, Dhankhar pleaded for order. “Let us not ridicule this temple to that level,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts, both the Zero Hour and Question Hour could not function. While the Opposition shouted slogans asking for a JPC on Adani, the treasury benches disrupted Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks by shouting “Modi, Modi”.

Responding to Congress MPs who asked him to rethink his decision to suspend party lawmaker Rajani Patil last week for recording a video in the House, Dhankhar said he had taken the most “lenient course” in the matter.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal asked the Opposition to apologise for disrupting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to the discussion on the President’s Address.

The Budget session began with the President’s Address on January 31.