scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Advertisement

Amid ‘persistent’ and ‘deliberate’ disruptions, Rajya Sabha adjourned till March 13

With Opposition MPs sloganeering and standing in the well, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar pleaded for order.

Rajya Sabha adjournedChairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he was constrained to adjourn the proceedings due to “persistent” and “deliberate” disruptions. (Photo: Screengrab from Sansad TV/Youtube)
Listen to this article
Amid ‘persistent’ and ‘deliberate’ disruptions, Rajya Sabha adjourned till March 13
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The last day of the first part of the Budget Session of the Rajya Sabha ended early Monday, with the Opposition continuing to demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the allegations against businessman Gautam Adani. It will now resume on March 13.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he was constrained to adjourn the proceedings due to “persistent” and “deliberate” disruptions. With Opposition MPs sloganeering and standing in the well, Dhankhar pleaded for order. “Let us not ridicule this temple to that level,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts, both the Zero Hour and Question Hour could not function. While the Opposition shouted slogans asking for a JPC on Adani, the treasury benches disrupted Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks by shouting “Modi, Modi”.

Opinion |Sanjay Jha writes on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament: Questions the Congress leader has raised need answers, not political rhetoric and whataboutery

Responding to Congress MPs who asked him to rethink his decision to suspend party lawmaker Rajani Patil last week for recording a video in the House, Dhankhar said he had taken the most “lenient course” in the matter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...
MeitY may soon integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp for key government schemes
MeitY may soon integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp for key government schemes

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal asked the Opposition to apologise for disrupting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to the discussion on the President’s Address.

The Budget session began with the President’s Address on January 31.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 12:42 IST
Next Story

Kasba, Chinchwad bypolls: Congress, BJP strive for better turnout compared to 2019

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close