Permanent office of Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat opened

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Nana Patole on Monday inaugurated the permanent section of the Legislature Secretariat on its premises here.

Patole described the event as the “second most important development after the formation of Maharashtra”. He added, “Now, the Legislature Secretariat will function round the year instead of just during the Winter Session of the state legislature. I am confident that the questions of Vidarbha will be quickly addressed owing to this new facility.”

The Speaker also said, “One such permanent section will be set up in Pune also in near future.” He announced that the library on the Legislature premises will soon be thrown open to students.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray participated in the event via video conferencing. He said, “Vidarbha is close to my heart. Establishment of this new section will ensure transaction of work throughout the year and help organise legislature session in Nagpur as well. It is also a step towards decentralisation of the administration.”

Stating that the new facility will further strengthen his relationship with Vidarbha, Thackeray assured that he will not allow injustice against the region.

Deputy Speaker Narhari Jhirwal, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council Nilam Gorhe, Nagpur District Guardian Minister and Power Minister Nitin Raut and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab also participated in the programme.