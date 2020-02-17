Permanent commission for women in Army: SC upholds Delhi HC verdict, raps Centre over ‘sex stereotypes’

Citing cases of women’s contribution to the armed forces, the apex court said that the Centre should grant permanent commission to women officers. Citing cases of women’s contribution to the armed forces, the apex court said that the Centre should grant permanent commission to women officers.

The Supreme Court on Monday criticised the central government for not following Delhi High Court 2010 order granting permanent commission to women Army officers and said the submissions of Centre against it were based on “sex stereotypes”. Citing cases of women’s contribution to the armed forces, the apex court said that the Centre should grant permanent commission to women officers.

Justice DY Chandrachud while reading the order said that the contentions of the Centre regarding the issue of physiological limitations and social norms to deny an opportunity to women officers are disturbing and can’t be accepted. The court added that the permanent commission will apply to all women officers in the Army in service, irrespective of their years of service.

In May last year, the Centre in an affidavit had said that women Army officers who had completed 14 years of short service commission will be allowed to remain in service till they completed 20 years of service so that they become eligible for pensionary benefits, implying they will not be granted permanent commission.

Women Army officers who moved the Supreme Court for a permanent commission had in February this countered objections raised by the Centre against giving them command posts in the ten command support arms where they are currently working saying denying them the posts will be an “extremely retrograde step” and “will inflict irreparable injury” to their dignity.

In their written submission, filed through senior Advocate Aishwarya Bhati, the officers also objected to the contention that given the current composition of the largely male Army and the background of the troops, they “are not yet mentally schooled to accept WOs (Woman Officers) in command of Units”.

On Independence Day 2018, PM Narendra Modi had announced the decision to grant permanent commission in the armed forces to women officers who had been selected through short service commission. In March 2019, the defence ministry announced that women officers inducted through short service commission would be considered for permanent commission in eight more branches.

