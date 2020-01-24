Periyar statue vandalised in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district

The incident was brought to the notice of the police by residents this morning. The incident was brought to the notice of the police by residents this morning.

A statue of Dravidian ideologue Periyar was vandalised Friday in Kaliyapattai village near Uthiramerur town in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu. The incident was brought to the notice of the police by residents who discovered this morning that Periyar’s right hand and face had been damaged by miscreants.

Police officials at the Salavakkam station told IndianExpress.com that senior officers were at the spot to investigate the incident.

Read this story in Tamil

This comes days after Tamil actor Rajinikanth stoked controversy by saying that effigies of Ram and Sita were paraded without clothes and garlanded with footwear during a rally by Periyar in 1971. Workers of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam parties had staged protests outside Rajinikanth’s house in Chennai Wednesday, demanding he retract his statement.

Explained | A man, an ideology: The importance of EV Ramasamy Periyar

There have been several incidents in the recent years where statues of Periyar have been vandalised in Tamil Nadu. Most recently, a life-size statue of Periyar was found beheaded in Aranthangi town near the Pudukottai district in April 2019.

In March 2018, Periyar’s bust was demolished by two drunk men in Vellore. Months later, in September, Periyar’s statue was desecrated by unidentified men during his 139th birth anniversary.

In Dharapuram in Tiruppur district, a pair of sandals and a brick was placed on top of the statue of the social reformer. On the same day at Anna Salai in Chennai, a city-based lawyer who claimed to be a member of BJP’s lawyers’ wing was arrested after he hurled shoes at the social reformer’s statue.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd