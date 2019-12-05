Perception difference over LAC leads to incursions: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File)

Responding to the issue raised by the Congress of Chinese naval ships entering Indian waters, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that incidents of transgression occur due to “perceptional differences” over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the two countries.

“There is a perceptional difference between the two countries over the LAC. The main reason is that there is no mutually marked LAC. Both countries have their own perception. Due to this, often incidences of transgression (atikraman) occur; I accept this. Sometimes, PLA (Chinese People’s Liberation Army) enters our side, but sometimes our men also go into their side,” Singh said while responding to the issue raised by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha.

The Defence Minister said that sometimes a situation of confrontation occurs between armies of two countries but it is never allowed to escalate.

“There is a mechanism to deal with such situations between India and China including meeting between local commanders, flag meetings and hotlines. This mechanism is used to control issues related to incursions, transgressions and face-offs,” he elaborated.

“Apart from this, there are some long term issues and we have a mechanism to resolve these issues through diplomatic level,” he said.

He said, “I want to assure that no one should worry about border security. India is developing infrastructures like roads, tunnels, railway lines, and airfields on the China border to ensure the unity, security, and sovereignty of the country.”

“Our armed forces are alert and they are capable to face any challenge. No one should doubt this,” Singh said.

While raising the issue, Chowdhury attacked the government a “lenient” attitude towards China.

“Pakistan shelters terrorism and China shelters Pakistan. Our attitude towards Pakistan is very aggressive whereas it’s balanced in the case of China. China has sent ships till Andaman and Nicobar and the same have been sent back by our Navy,” Chowdhury said.

Quoting claims made by BJP MP Tapir Gao about China’s encroachment on India’s Territory in the Lok Sabha on November 19, Chowdhury said, “Our attitude towards Pakistan is very aggressive but why are we lenient in the case of China? We should know this. We are not a weak country. Our armed forces are not weak but this difference in your attitude disappoints us. Are we afraid of China? We are not afraid, we should speak openly.”

“We can change history but cannot change geography. We are simply wedged between the two nuclear power nations,” Chowdhury further said.

