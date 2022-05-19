Perarivalan released: Congress flays verdict, DMK welcomes it

The Congress Wednesday expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court’s verdict for the release of A G Perarivalan.

“A terrorist is a terrorist and should be treated as one,” said communication department head Randeep Surjewala.

The party’s reaction is interesting as the members of the Gandhi family have made statements in the past suggesting they have forgiven the killers of Rajiv. The Congress said Sonia and her children Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hold no ill-will against the killers of Rajiv. The party said it respects their sentiments but legal proceedings are different.

DMK leader and Chief Minister M K Stalin, who met Perarivalan and his family, welcomed the order, adding: “The SC order also clarified that the Governor cannot interfere in the powers of an elected state government.” The opposition AIADMK also welcomed the order, recalling steps taken by the late J Jayalalithaa for Perarivalan’s release.