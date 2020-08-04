People’s trust and confidence in economy have evaporated: Rahul Gandhi

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said neither the prime minister nor his team has the understanding to fix the problem and it is only a matter of time that every Indian will understand this. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said neither the prime minister nor his team has the understanding to fix the problem and it is only a matter of time that every Indian will understand this.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the government on the state of the economy, saying people’s trust and confidence in the economy have evaporated and the situation has deteriorated.

In a tweet, he said neither the prime minister nor his team has the understanding to fix the problem and it is only a matter of time that every Indian will understand this.

People’s trust & confidence in the economy has evaporated. माहौल बिगड़ गया है। PM & his team have neither the understanding, the tools nor the ability to fix the problem. It’s only a question of time before every Indian is forced to understand this.https://t.co/QL7cCoW656 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 4, 2020

Gandhi tagged an article by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, in which he calls for rebuilding India’s confidence and revival of the economy besides suggesting that the path to a sustained recovery is to improve sentiments in society, using economic tools.

“People’s trust and confidence in the economy has evaporated. The situation has deteriorated.

“PM and his team have neither the understanding, the tools nor the ability to fix the problem. It’s only a question of time before every Indian is forced to understand this,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

The former Congress president has been critical of the Modi government in the handling of the economy over the past few years.

