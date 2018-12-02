People will lose faith in BJP if Ram temple is not built: Ramdev

People will lose faith in the BJP if a Ram temple is not built in Ayodhya, Yoga guru Ramdev said here Sunday, as he made a pitch for bringing an ordinance for construction of the shrine. “In a democracy, Parliament is the topmost temple for justice, and the (Narendra) Modi government can bring an ordinance (to enable construction of the Ram temple),” he said.

“If the temple is not constructed even when crores of people want to see it built, people will lose faith in the BJP, which won’t be good for the party,” the Yoga guru said.

Ramdev’s remarks come amid a growing chorus to speed up the construction of a temple for Lord Ram in Ayodhya, which is believed to be his birthplace. “Ram is not a matter of politics, but of country’s pride. Ram is our ancestor, our culture, pride, and our soul…He should not be associated with politics,” he said. He added that if people have to construct the temple on their own, it would mean “they either do not respect the judiciary or Parliament”.

Last week, ‘Ram bhakts’ from various parts of the country gathered in Ayodhya to attend a public meeting organised by right-wing group Vishva Hindu Parishad to press for the temple’s construction.