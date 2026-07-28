‘People were blinded’: CJP warns of fresh nationwide protest over unfulfilled demands

The Centre has still not given a written assurance to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), and the outfit is now warning it will launch a fresh nationwide protest if its demands aren’t met.

The CJP said the Centre was citing the Supreme Court’s interim order in a batch of PILs related to its agitation to avoid the promised written assurance on withdrawing FIRs against protesters.

The outfit re-iterated its demand for “full accountability” and called on Parliament to debate the alleged police brutality during the July 20 Parliament protest march. This included fixing responsibility “not just of the police but also of the home minister,” CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das told news agency PTI.

Das said government representatives informed the outfit during talks on Tuesday that the matter had become “sub judice”.

VIDEO | Delhi: CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das says, “On Saturday, the government, in front of the entire nation and through the entire press, sat with us and assured us, guaranteed us, that the protesters who came for our protest would not be prosecuted. They would not be pursued… pic.twitter.com/XJO1iJa69W — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 28, 2026

“They are now using that order and wanting to go back on the guarantees that they gave to the youth of this country. If the government does not honour its word and the agreements, we will be forced to again call for a big protest, not just in Delhi but nationwide,” Das said.

“This time, when the young of this country come out in support of fellow young people who are being targeted, they will not go back until full accountability is secured,” he said.

‘Fast-track courts a band-aid measure’

Das welcomed discussions on strengthening laws against examination malpractices but insisted that Parliament must also address the alleged police actions during the July 20 protest.

“I hope Parliament also discusses the police brutality that took place on July 20, how heads were broken, how people were blinded through pellet guns. Accountability needs to be fixed not just of the police but also of the home minister who was overseeing all of this in Delhi,” he said.

🚨URGENT STATEMENT🚨 The interim order passed by the Supreme Court of India in the batch of PILs related to the CJP protest must ring alarm bells across the country. In particular, Direction No. 4, which permits governments to proceed with existing FIRs and carry out… — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 28, 2026

Das said the fast-track courts for examination-related offences were “a band-aid measure”.

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“The system needs to holistically change. Accountability needs to be fixed,” he said.

‘Matter of shame’

Speaking to PTI in Jaipur, CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Rana said it was “a matter of shame” that the government had failed to act on the assurances it made earlier.

“There was a clear assurance on July 25 that the FIRs would be withdrawn and that no fresh FIRs would be registered in future. If the word of a Union minister has no value, then we do not know whose word has value,” he said.

Rana demanded that the government honour the agreement and provide a written commitment.

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“We demand that the government honour the July 25 agreement, give us a written agreement, withdraw all FIRs and ensure that no further FIRs are filed. If this does not happen, we will be compelled to launch an agitation again,” he said.

With inputs from PTI