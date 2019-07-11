People wanted me to be CM, says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said he deserved to be made the Chief Minister as people in Rajasthan were in favour of seeing him as their Chief Minister.

Advertising

Addressing a press meet after tabling his government’s maiden budget, he said, “Jis tarah janta ne dil se humey yahan bheja hai, is baat ka ehsaas mujhe hai ke poore gaon ke andar, dhaniyon mein, pichle chunav ke waqt mein bhavna thi, ki Ashok Gehlot Mukhyamantri banna chahiye, aur koi nahi banna chahiye, by name aa raha tha. (The manner in which the public has sent us here with all its heart, I realise that there was an emotion running in villages and in hamlets during the Assembly polls that Ashok Gehlot should be made the Chief Minister, and that no one else should be made, [I was] being proposed by name)”.

With the Congress winning most seats in the Assembly elections last year, Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, who later had to be content with the position of Deputy CM, were in race for the top spot.

“Banney wala name ka, nahi banney wale name aa rahe they (Names of the one who should be made and the one who shouldn’t be made were being heard),” Gehlot said. “And respecting emotions of Rajasthan citizens, Rahul Gandhi, as the Congress president, gave me an opportunity to work.

“Isiliye mera Mukhymantri banna shapath lena, banta tha (Hence I deserved to be the CM, take oath),” he said.