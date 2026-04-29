‘People voting fearlessly in West Bengal after 6-7 decades’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said voting in West Bengal was taking place in a “fearless environment”, unlike what had been seen over the past six-seven decades. Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the 594-km Ganga Expressway, he referred to the second phase of the Assembly polls in the state and said reports indicated a high voter turnout.

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“Pichhle 6-7 dashakon mein jo dekhne ko nahi mila, waise nirbhik vatavaran mein Bengal mein is baar matdan ho raha hai. Log bhaymukt hokar vote de rahe hain [What has not been seen in the past six to seven decades, voting is taking place in such a fearless environment in Bengal this time. People are casting their votes without fear],” the PM said.