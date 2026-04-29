‘People voting fearlessly in West Bengal after 6-7 decades’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said voting in West Bengal was taking place in a “fearless environment”, unlike what had been seen over the past six-seven decades. Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the 594-km Ganga Expressway, he referred to the second phase of the Assembly polls in the state and said reports indicated a high voter turnout.
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“Pichhle 6-7 dashakon mein jo dekhne ko nahi mila, waise nirbhik vatavaran mein Bengal mein is baar matdan ho raha hai. Log bhaymukt hokar vote de rahe hain [What has not been seen in the past six to seven decades, voting is taking place in such a fearless environment in Bengal this time. People are casting their votes without fear],” the PM said.
Voting is underway in 142 constituencies of West Bengal in the second and final phase of polling. As of 1 pm, the voter turnout was 61.11%.
The PM added that the turnout reflected strong public participation.
Calling it an important day in the democratic process, the Prime Minister added, “Today is an important day in the festival of democracy. I urge the voters of Bengal to come out in large numbers to cast their votes.”
He also expressed appreciation for voter awareness: “I express my gratitude to the people of Bengal for being aware of their rights and voting on a large scale.”
Modi further said in the recent Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP and NDA achieved a historic and decisive victory.
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“Just yesterday, results of local body elections in Gujarat showed that the BJP secured victories in nearly 80 to 85 percent of municipalities and panchayats. The results on May 4 will further strengthen the resolve of a developed India and will infuse new energy into the pace of development of the country,” he added.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More