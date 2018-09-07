People voted in 2014 to see me as Haryana chief minister: Rao Inderjit

Lok Sabha MM from Gurgaon, Rao Inderjit Singh is the son of former Haryana CM Rao Birender Singh. (Express photo by Sukhbir Siwach) Lok Sabha MM from Gurgaon, Rao Inderjit Singh is the son of former Haryana CM Rao Birender Singh. (Express photo by Sukhbir Siwach)

Encouraged by the response to his Jhajjar district rally in July, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, who nurses a dream of becoming Haryana chief minister, will hold more rallies in the state’s National Capital Region (NCR).

“I will address a rally organised by my supporters at Firozepur-Zirka. It’s likely to be held in October, but no date has been finalised yet,” said Singh during an informal chat at his New Delhi official residence.

After the Firozepur-Zirka event, the minister has plans to hold rallies in Palwal, Gohana (Sonepat) and Panipat before moving to other parts of the state. In the first phase, Singh wants to cover southern Haryana, which has 25 Assembly seats.

His Jhajjar rally was seen as a show of strength. Asked if he still wanted to become the Chief Minister, he said, “… I will see if people press for the same. Earlier also, I wanted to be the chief minister. Last time [2014 Lok Sabha polls] people voted me with a hope that Inderjit would become the chief minister.”

In 2014, Singh won from Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat.

When the BJP got a majority in October 2014 Assembly polls, the MLAs supporting Singh had demanded him to be the Chief Minister, though, the party chose Manohar Lal Khattar.

His father Rao Birender Singh was Chief Minister of Haryana for seven months in 1967 when he had formed the Vishal Haryana Party, which later merged into the Congress. The BJP MP believes that political rallies are necessary because “following” is important for the existence of a leader in the system. “Years back, this issue had become a reason of conflict with Bhajan Lal [late former CM]. That time Bhajan Lal did not want that I should be limited to my constituency,” recalled Singh.

Initially, his associates said, Singh will focus on the NCR, but if Lok Sabha polls are not preponed in 2019, then he would have sufficient time to reach up to Panchkula. “The political temperature needs to be raised, but slowly and consistently,” said an aide of the Union minister.

Singh recalled how he has represented the people in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha for almost four decades. “I won’t criticise my party, but my aim is to strengthen the democracy.”

The BJP MP said he didn’t have any issues with the Chief Minister. “But many a times, he speaks things, which are not fully in his knowledge.” After Singh’s Jhajjar rally in July, Khattar had stated that it was organised without any consent from the BJP. “He has done it at his own level. But, it’s fine,” Khattar had stated.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App