scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Certain people used BSNL as ‘cash cow’ during UPA rule: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Communications Minister said at present, mobile data in India is one of the cheapest in the world as one gigabyte (GB) data is available for less than Rs 20. This was around Rs 200 during the UPA rule, the minister said.

Union Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (PTI)

The BSNL suffered badly due to certain political parties and it was used as a “cash cow” by some people who are still members of Parliament, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a huge project worth Rs 1.64 lakh crore for the revival of BSNL, and this will transform the telecom PSU completely, the minister said in Lok Sabha.

“The BSNL went through a very bad phase. Primarily due to certain political parties during UPA time. Lots of funds were diverted away,” he said, amid protests by some opposition members.

Time has changed, the minister said, and the BSNL will soon launch 4G and 5G networks designed, developed and made in the country as per Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientistsPremium
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientists

“Those times have gone when certain (former) ministers, people sitting on the other side of the aisle, used the BSNL as a cash cow,” he said, pointing towards the opposition benches.

Vaishnaw, however, did not name any person or political party.

He said at present, mobile data in India is one of the cheapest in the world as one gigabyte (GB) data is available for less than Rs 20. This was around Rs 200 during the UPA rule, the minister said.

Advertisement

He said the revival measures focus on infusing fresh capital for upgrading BSNL services, allocating spectrum, de-stressing its balance sheet and augmenting its fibre network by merging the Bharat Broadband Nigam Limited (BBNL) with the BSNL.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 01:18:45 pm
Next Story

Demand for discussion on Tawang flare-up denied, Opposition stages walkout from Rajya Sabha

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close