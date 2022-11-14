People slowly realising Modi’s lies: Mallikarjun Kharge on PM’s daily ‘gaali’ charge

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Opposition of abusing him on a daily basis, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused the Prime Minister of uttering “lies” and argued that people are slowly realising that “falsehood” is being perpetrated and are searching for truth.

Kharge said the BJPs ideology is proving to be “deadly” for the country.

Speaking at the Nehru Memorial Lecture, Kharge accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of following a “divide and rule” policy. He said the government did not even allow the Congress to organise the lecture at Teen Murti Bhavan, where India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru stayed for 16 years until his death on May 27, 1964.

“This government is undemocratic. Leave aside listening to or accepting our views, they don’t even give space for us to put forth our views. They talk about democracy but don’t follow its principles,” he said.

Chairing the event organised by the AICC to mark the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, Kharge referred to Modi’s recent remarks that he consumed “do kilo, dhai kilo, teen kilo gaali” (two, two-and-a-half, three kg of abuses) daily.

“The Prime Minister of the country is talking like this… You are trying to mislead people…now the people have become aware…they are searching…trying to find out…what is the truth.. what had happened (before 2014)….was there no democracy before?…People have started thinking…the youth are thinking,” he said.

On the occasion, Kharge fired several salvos at the prime minister and the government

Advertisement

He quoted from letters written by Subash Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to Nehru to counter the argument that they had differences with Nehru and refuted the allegation that the Congress had neglected them.

“He (Modi) always praises some Congress leaders, tries to weaken some others…Sometimes he says the Congress neglected Bose…neglected Patel..sometimes he will say we are not following Gandhi…Patel was a Congressman and he followed the Congress ideology. If you consider Patel as yours, then follow his principles too,” Kharge said.

He attacked the government on the job front saying a total of 30 lakh posts in state and the central governments are lying vacant. “And the Prime Minister is distributing appointment orders to 75,000 people. Where are the 16 crore jobs promised by them? Jhoot pe jhoot bolte ja rahe hain (telling lies every day),” he said.

Kharge said when he was the Railway Minister, he started a train from Mysuru to Varanasi. “The other day, Modi flagged off a train from Bengaluru to Varanasi…I was wondering where did my train go…but Modi is smart…he said it is a faster train….everything is distorted….there is no limit to his lies,” the Congress president alleged.

Advertisement

Writer Purushottam Agrawal delivered the keynote address at the event.