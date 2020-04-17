People rally to help 63-year-old dependent on oxygen cylinder

Health team checks 63-year-old Kuldeep Sood in Sector 11, Panchkula, on Thursday. (Express Photo) Health team checks 63-year-old Kuldeep Sood in Sector 11, Panchkula, on Thursday. (Express Photo)

A DAY after The Indian Express reported the plight of a 63-year-old Himachali man battling for his life in Panchkula with an outdated oxygen machine, the official machinery of both Haryana and Himachal government swung into action even as people from all walks of life rallied to his rescue.

From a student offering his pocket money to a resident giving a new oxygen machine, people from all walks of life lined up to help Kuldeep Sood, 63, whose weak lungs force him to rely on an oxygen cylinder.

The Indian Express had reported how Sood and his wife, who had come from Jubbal, 100 kms from Shimla, to attend the engagement of their daughter, got stuck in her one-room paying guest accommodation following the lockdown.

Sood, who has multiple ailments, has been spending sleepless nights in the balcony as his oxygen machine gets heated and suffocates him in the single room he shares with his daughter and wife in Sector 11, Panchkula.

The Himachal officialdom swung into action early on Thursday morning on the directions of Himachal Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman.

“We have arranged the movement pass and ambulance. We will ferry them back once their tests are conducted, in a day or two,” a senior officer coordinating with the family told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, this reporter received over 30 calls from different people who in times of pandemic were eager to help Sood.

Kartik Jindal, 15, a resident of Shilvalik Enclave in Manimajra, called up and offered his pocket money.

“I can arrange food for the family all these days with the pocket money I have. I will be happy to help them,” Kartik said.

Mandeep Jain, a Chandigarh resident, offered to give Sood a new oxygen machine which he had bought for his father who passed away due to similar illness a month ago.

“I have a new oxygen machine which won’t emit much heat. I got it for my father but he is no more. I also have two wheelchairs … I will be happy to help,” Jain said.

Inderpreet Singh from Grey Shades, an organisation helping elderly, and Azaad Malik, a volunteer appointed by INLD, too, called up the family to offer help.

Sood’s daughter Rashi said, “I received calls from DC office in Shimla and the officer coordinating. They have begun the procedure for the return. Other than this, I received calls from various strangers who offered all sorts of help, be it oxygen machine or ration or medicines or stay. I have no words to express my gratitude to all these people.”

Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood too sent out a tweet to Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to help this 63-year-old.

In the evening, almost all the senior officers of the Panchkula administration, Incident Commander and Duty Magistrate Virender Punia, SDM Dheeraj Chahal, nodal officer Dr Anuj Bishnoi, Dr Aditya Kaushik reached Sood’s place with a team of other medical staff to provide help to him.

The Duty Magistrate made available most of the things — ration and medicines — until the HP government’s help comes.

To maintain circulation as he has a breathing problem, the officials have assured that the fan that requires repair is made properly functional.

“If required, fan and cooler both will be replaced with a new one until the HP govt’s procedure is on,” an official said.

