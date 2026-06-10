People paying price for Narendra Modi’s crumbling economy: Rahul Gandhi

As the Modi government completes 12 years at the Centre, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked if “workers, farmers, women, and middle class will only pay the price for this crumbling economy built by” Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul said that 12 years of “anti-poor economic policies” and a “compromised foreign policy” have today pushed the country into such a dire situation where millions of poor families and women have been forced towards the poisonous smoke of firewood stoves.

“The number of subsidised cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme has been reduced from 9 to 4. On top of that, the price of domestic LPG cylinders has been increased by ₹89 in the last three months — meaning, first hike the prices, then cut the subsidy, and snuff out the poor’s hearth. The lifeline of migrant workers, the 5 kg cylinder, has also been made ₹323 more expensive — what will they earn, what will they eat, and what will they save?” said Rahul. He alleged that “arranging debt waivers worth millions of crores for billionaire friends and passing the bill of your failures onto the poor is Modi’s loot model”. “Mr Modi, will only the poor bear the burden of your failures? Will only the workers, farmers, women, and middle class pay the price for this crumbling economy you’ve built?” he said.