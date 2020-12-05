People of state have accepted MVA: Pawar

“The motor mouths in the BJP will now be silenced. It is a befitting reply to BJP's arrogant attitude,” said Ajit Pawar. (File)

Hailing the success of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Legislative Council polls, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said that the people of Maharashtra have accepted the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

“The victories reveal that the people of Maharashtra have accepted the MVA regime,” he told mediapersons.

Read|Explained: Trouble within MVA? The Congress’ frustration in the Maharashtra govt

Maintaining that MVA performed credability as it snatched seats in BJP bastions, he added: “The victory in Nagpur, from where BJP leaders like Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis come, shows people’s confidence in the MVA government. We had never won these seats.”

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said he would urge allies Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress to continue with the pre-poll alliance for all the forthcoming elections in the state.

“The alliance has received a good response in the Legislative Council elections. Though the decision for a pre-poll alliance is taken by the high commands of the three parties, I would urge senior leaders to continue with the pre-poll alliance for upcoming elections,” he said. Maharashtra is set to hold elections for local bodies next year.

“The motor mouths in the BJP will now be silenced. It is a befitting reply to BJP’s arrogant attitude,” said Ajit Pawar.

Congress spokepsperson Sachin Sawant, meanwhile, said: “The BJP has been describing MVA as the government of ‘Amar, Akbar, Antony’… Now, Amar, Akbar and Antony have given a befitting reply to Robert Seth (the villain in the Hindi film). In future, too, they will continue to flatten the ego of Robert Seth.”

His party colleague and Minister Nitin Raut said, “The MVA went to the polls with a definite strategy and it has paid off. We put up an united fight and the results are there for everyone to see. We will continue to remain united and fight all future elections together.”

“Nagpur is the headquarters of RSS and everything related to elections is closely monitored by the RSS. Top BJP leaders are from Nagpur. Yet, the MVA scored a resounding victory there. It is a victory of Dikshaboomi over Sanghbhoomi,” he added.

State Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said, “Wherever MVA candidates lost, it is our collective loss… This is an united government.”

Sena Minister Abdul Sattar gave credit to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership for the victory. “It is victory of the MVA government led by him. The workers and leaders of all the three allies remained united and fought the elections together, which sealed BJP’s fate,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.