Sharad Pawar: Country needs alternative to BJP that stays in India

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that the country needs an alternative to the ruling BJP which “stays in the country”, PTI reported.

In an apparent dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Pawar said: “People need an alternative for change, and such an alternative has to be staying in the country.”

Responding to a query of reporters in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on whether an anti-BJP coalition was in the making at the national level, the NCP president said, “There are some indications that anti-BJP sentiments are on the rise in some parts of the country.”

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he had met South Korea Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon during a visit to the country. His visit to South Korea came amid widespread protests over the amended citizenship law in various parts of India.

Referring to Opposition leaders meeting President Ram Nath Kovind in protest against the new citizenship law, Pawar said, “It looks like non-BJP parties are coming together on some common issues”.

He further said that some more time was needed for such parties to form a more “organised structure” to counter the ruling government.

When asked about the growing opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Pawar said, “It was expected that the unrest would remain confined to certain states.”

He said that contrary to the BJP’s expectation that the new law would be welcomed in certain states, it was being opposed in the party-ruled Assam too.

(With PTI inputs)

