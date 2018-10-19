Over 50 feared dead, several injured as train mows down Dussehra revellers near Amritsar

Amritsar train mishap: The incident occurred during Dussehra celebrations at Joda Phatak near Amritsar. (ANI) Amritsar train mishap: The incident occurred during Dussehra celebrations at Joda Phatak near Amritsar. (ANI)

Over 50 people were feared dead and several injured after a speeding train ploughed through Dussehra revellers standing across the tracks in Joda Phatak near Amritsar on Friday. Celebrations turned tragic as the train struck the crowd who were standing and watching Ravana’s effigy go up in flames. Rescue operations are currently underway.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he was rushing to Amritsar to personally supervise relief and rescue in the tragic rail accident. “My govt will give Rs 5 lakh to kin of each deceased and free treatment to injured in government and private hospitals. District authorities have been mobilised on war footing,” CM Singh tweeted. He said he has directed the district administration to leave no stone unturned to ensure the best possible treatment for them.

A host of leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, have expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the victims.

Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Have asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2018

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh announced assistance to the state in every manner possible on behalf of the Centre following the incident and tweeted, “Pained beyond words at the loss of precious lives due to a train tragedy during Dussehra festivities in Punjab. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers with the injured.”

Singh also informed that he had already spoken to the Home secretary and DGP of Punjab who were rushing to the spot. “Centre is ready to provide all possible assistance to the state at this hour of grief,” he said

As per PTI, over 300 people were present at the venue to watch ‘Ravana Dahan’ when the speeding train travelling from Jalandhar to Amritsar passed by. People were in shock and disbelief as they narrated the incident. “The driver didn’t blow the horn,” alleged a witness.

The incident bears a striking similarity to a 2012 train accident in Kerala where the Trivandrum-Kozhikode Jan Shatabdi Express struck down people who were standing on the tracks to watch fireworks, killing three and injuring one person.

