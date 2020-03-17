People living in difficult times, institutions under ‘great threat’: Former VP Hamid Ansari

Former Vice-President Hamid Ansari (File) Former Vice-President Hamid Ansari (File)

People of the country are living in “difficult times” and it was important to act because if this continues, “it will be too late to wake up”, former vice-president Hamid Ansari was quoted as saying by PTI. Speaking at the launch of Bhalchandra Mungekar’s book “My Encounters in Parliament”, Ansari said the institutions were under “great threat” and the principles on which the Constitution’s Preamble was drafted were being thrown out.

“We are living in difficult times. I do not have to go into the details of it, but the bare and honest truth is that the institutions of the republic of India are under great threat,” Ansari said.

“There is a great deal of sophistry involved in the process so most citizens are slow in picking it up. But the truth is that a very dangerous process is underway. Dangerous for us, the citizens of this country,” he added.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPI general secretary D Raja and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury were also present at the event.

Ansari highlighted that the situation in the country is being looked upon with a great deal of alarm by its friends abroad, while the country’s “enemies are delighted”.

“But there is something which has to be taken note of, therefore, I regard Dr Mungekar’s words as a wake up call and a call to remind us that we are being misled and if we allow this process to continue, it will be too late to wake up,” he said.

Ansari, who has been critical of the ruling NDA government in the past, had described nationalism as an “ideological poison” that does not hesitate in transcending individual rights.

