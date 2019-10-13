People link nationalism with Hitler... but India is different: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday spoke about nationalism, foundational principles, and Hindutva to a Vishist Nagarik Sammilani (gathering of eminent citizens) in Bhubaneswar.

“Nationalism scares people because they immediately link it with Hitler and Mussolini. But nationalism in India is not the same because this nation is built on its common sanskriti (civilization)”, he said.

Bhagwat added that India is not just a nation-state, where if the state falls then the nation is in danger. He listed how different nations were built on different foundational or shared beliefs and goals, like the USA was founded on “freedom” and “pursuit of happiness”, which, he explained, is “trade security”.

“Different nationalities settled in the country came together to dislodge a king (of England), who was an obstacle in their trade practices. Thus the United States was created”, he said.

“India is different and unique. Here we have never worshipped richest men or most powerful people. This land has the highest respect for sacrifice,” he added.

He gave the example of the respect for Ramakrishna Paramahansa, who had no money, education degrees or elected power.

Bhagwat is on a nine-day visit to Odisha, beginning Saturday.