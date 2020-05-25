People landing at IGIA without symptoms don’t need quarantine: Govt

As flights begin today, a series of steps have been taken at the Delhi Airport to ensure social distancing as well as screening. Express As flights begin today, a series of steps have been taken at the Delhi Airport to ensure social distancing as well as screening. Express

As domestic flight operations restart today, every passenger who disembarks in the national capital will have to undergo thermal screening at exit points, the Delhi government said Sunday.

In standard operating procedures laid down after a meeting on Sunday, the Delhi government said asymptomatic passengers will not be required to undergo quarantine either at a government or private facility, or even at home. They will, however, be advised that they self-monitor their health for 14 days. “In case they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the district surveillance officer or the state/national call centre (1075),” the guidelines state.

In case someone develops symptoms, they will be taken to a health facility and assessed on the basis of the severity of symptoms. Those having moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated Covid health facilities.

“Those having mild symptoms will be given the option of home isolation or isolation in the Covid care centre (both public and private facilities) as appropriate and tested as per ICMR protocol available,” the guidelines state.

Those whose test results are positive will be asked to continue staying in Covid facilities based on the severity of symptoms. The Delhi government has also advised all passengers to download the Aarogya Setu app on their phone.

A series of steps have been taken at the Delhi Airport to ensure social distancing as well as screening. For those who will board flights from Delhi, a separate procedure has been put in place by the airport authority.

Domestic flights will only operate from Terminal 3 and passengers have been asked to report at least two hours prior to departure. Officials will check an individual’s ‘green status’ on the Aarogya Setu app and each will be thermally screened.

Delhi government officials said the chance of a symptomatic passenger exiting the airport is low as if they have symptoms at the airport of origin, they will not be allowed to board.

“There is a very low chance of someone developing symptoms within 2-4 hours of boarding a flight. Nonetheless, the directions even in that eventuality are clear,” said a government official.

At the airport, passengers will be encouraged to self check-in using contactless kiosks where scanning the QR code will produce the boarding pass. All baggage will be disinfected and sanitised.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.