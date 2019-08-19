People have right to know about Netaji’s disappearance: Mamata Banerjee

Remembering Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the day he reportedly went missing 74 years ago, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that “people have a right to know” what happened to him.

Advertising

Banerjee in a tweet said the whereabouts of Netaji were still not known even 74 years after he “disappeared” on August 18, 1945.

“On this day, in 1945, Netaji went on a flight from Taihoku Airport in Taiwan, only to disappear forever. We still do not know what happened to him. People have a right to know about the great son of the soil,” the chief minister said.

Several reports have claimed that Netaji had boarded a plane from Taihoku Airport in Taiwan, which crashed leading to the death of the great leader.

Advertising

There is, however, no confirmation on his death as experts came up with different theories about his disappearance. The Centre from time to time had constituted panels — Shah Nawaz Committee in 1956, Khosla Commisson in 1970 and Mukherjee Commisson in 2005 – to shed light on the mysteries surrounding the death or disappearance of Netaji, but none could render any answer.

On September 1, 2016, the Narendra Modi government declassified investigative reports of Japanese government, which concluded that Bose died in the plane crash in Taiwan. Manybelieve that Netaji survived the crash and lived in hiding.