People going back to firewood, every sector under pressure: Opposition

As the West Asia war continued to roil markets and disrupt global energy supplies, the Opposition in Rajya Sabha on Monday hit out at the government over its response to the LPG and oil crisis and flagged black-marketing, closure of businesses and inflation.

During a discussion on the Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2026, Opposition MPs raised concerns amid strikes on oil refineries and the Iranian chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, which carries a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas. US President Donald Trump backed down on targeting Iran’s power network Monday after Iran threatened to attack Israel’s power plants and those supplying US bases across the Gulf region if the US targets Iran’s power network.