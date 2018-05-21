UP Minister O P Rajbhar says people attending rival’s rallies will be ‘cursed with jaundice’

OP Rajbhar holds the backward classes welfare portfolio in UP Cabinet. (File) OP Rajbhar holds the backward classes welfare portfolio in UP Cabinet. (File)

Courting a controversy, senior UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday said that people attending rallies of his political rivals will be “cursed with jaundice.” He went on to add that those cursed will only recover after he provides them with medicine (blessing), news agency PTI reported.

The Suheldev Bharat Samaj Party President, who is in alliance with the BJP in the state, speaking at a prohibition rally of his party said, “Until my team comes to you with a message of a rally you will not attend the rally of any other party. If somebody attends it he/she will have to face my curse. He will suffer from jaundice and it will be only cured when O P Rajbhar provides medicine.”

Rajbhar added, “PM Narendra Modi, during his election meetings in UP, had promised to implement the Gujarat model in UP. I remind him of his promise and request him to ban liquor in the state to open new avenues for development.”

Protesters hurled tomatoes and eggs today at the home of Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar for saying that Rajputs and Yadavs consumed more liquor than others. pic.twitter.com/AUq2gTzsMR — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) April 28, 2018

The UP minister had faced extreme backlash after he made comments on people from Rajput and Yadav community for saying that they consumed more liquor than others. Rajbhar has been critical of liquor consumption in the state, said that no party has mustered the courage to raise the issue of banning liquor in UP and urged women to defeat those who provide liquor for votes.

He had courted controversy earlier with his criticism of the performance of the Yogi Adityanath government in the state. However, when asked about reports of differences between the two, Rajbhar said, “He is my captain and I follow his directions.”

